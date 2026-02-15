Shahdadkot police arrest three accused of youth's murder

SHAHDADKOT: Local police on Sunday said that three main accused of the murder of a 19-year-old have been arrested.

The dead body of Zohaib Shah, was found in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station in Shahdadkot.

Police officials said that the accused, who have been friends of the victim, had taken him along in the pretext of drinking tea. “The accused had murdered him and cut the body into pieces and buried the body parts”.

Local residents found the body parts on February 10 and reported to the police.

Police said that the case has been registered against nine accused men including seven nominated persons.

Officials have said that the murder weapons including two axes and a stick have been recovered.