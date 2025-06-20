Shahdadpur: 4 Hindu siblings embrace Islam in Sindh

SANGHAR: A Shahdadpur court on Friday handed over two newly converted Muslims to their Hindu families and allowed two others to remain in a shelter home, after all four declared they had willingly embraced Islam without any coercion, ARY News reported.

Additional and Sessions Judge، Aijaz Ali Chandio, heard the case concerning the alleged abduction and forced conversion of three Hindu sisters and their male cousin.

The parents’ lawyer argued in court that police had recovered the four from Karachi after they were allegedly kidnapped from Shahdadpur and forcibly converted.

Police produced the three sisters and their cousin before the court. Their parents and the head of the Hindu Panchayat, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, were also present.

However, all four – Jiya Bai, Diya Bai, Disha Bai, and Harjeet Kumar – testified that they had willingly embraced Islam in 2024, without coercion.

After hearing the arguments, the judge permitted two girls Jiya Bai and Diya Bai, both medical students, to stay at a shelter home in Karachi. Meanwhile, the court ordered that the two minors 15-year-old matric student Disha Bai and her 13-year-old cousin Harjeet Kumar to be handed over to their parents.

In light of the girls’ statements, the court also discharged two accused, Zulfiqar Khaskheli and Farhan, from kidnapping charges.

