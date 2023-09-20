Shaheen Afridi calls Babar Azam ‘family’ amid rift rumours

Pakistan cricket team’s first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi calls skipper Babar Azam ‘family’, quashing the rumours of any sort of rift between them.

Seems like all is perfectly fine among Green Shirts and the reports of tension among the cricketers were just baseless rumours, as almost confirmed by the skipper of the national team Babar Azam and his frontman across formats and fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Hours before tying the knot with the veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha on Tuesday night, Shaheen took to his Instagram account in the evening, sharing a picture with Babar. He captioned the solo picture from a chess game with “Family,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Later in the day, Babar, who was recently in Dubai for an event, flew down to Karachi to attend Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding reception in the metropolitan. The ICC Mens Player of the Month posted a picture with the groom to share his ‘heartiest congratulations’ for the new couple.

For the unversed, it was reported last week that the two got into an argument when the captain expressed his disappointment with the senior players in the dressing room, after losing the deciding Super Four clash of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, which led to their elimination from the mega event.

Reports also suggested that things got pretty tense between Babar and Shaheen after the heated argument before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan intervened to bring the situation back under control.

However, with the latest moves by the two, it can be assured that everything is normal in the PCT.

