Shaheen Afridi confirms three debutants in first Bangladesh ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has confirmed that the Green Shirts will field three debutants in the first ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh, set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 11.

Pakistan dropped senior players like Babar Azam and Saim Ayub for the series, giving a platform to several promising talents.

The squad for the series includes six uncapped players: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Speaking at a pre-series press conference on Tuesday, Afridi revealed that Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain will make their international ODI debuts.

Farhan and Sadaqat are set to open the innings, while Hussain will bat at one-down.

“Sahibzada [Farhan] ofcourse he has been a top performer in T20Is as well as List A domestic cricket in Pakistan. Maaz Sadaqat will also open the innings, and Shamyl Hussain will bat at one down,” he said.

“I hope that they play their own [natural] game and show their skills. We, as a team, are very excited to see them play.”

The captain highlighted that familiarity with local conditions will be an advantage for the debutants.

“Sahibzada has played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Maaz has also played here. So it should feel like just another game for them. I hope they play their best cricket and express themselves,” he added.

Shaheen Afridi was also asked about Pakistan’s bowling combination and the potential inclusion of Saad Masood, given the spin-friendly nature of Dhaka pitches.

“Only 11 players can play, so we will decide according to the team requirement and pitch conditions. We have one more practice session today, after which the final playing XI will be announced,” he stated.