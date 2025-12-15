Shaheen Afridi endures nightmare BBL debut

Pakistan’s left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a difficult start to his Big Bash League (BBL) journey after being removed from the bowling attack during Brisbane Heat’s clash against Melbourne Renegades here on Monday.

Afridi’s debut summed up a rough opening week for Pakistan stars in the BBL this season, with the fast bowler struggling for control at the death.

Brought back into the attack in the 18th over by Heat captain Nathan McSweeney, Shaheen immediately came under pressure as Oliver Peake launched him for a six over deep midwicket.

Attempting to respond with fuller deliveries, the 25-year-old repeatedly missed his yorker length.

A low full toss first allowed the Renegades to escape with a single, before things unravelled further when Shaheen overstepped the mark with a waist-high full toss that was called a no-ball.

Tim Seifert capitalised, muscling the delivery wide of long-on and racing back for two to complete a rapid century.

Although Shaheen briefly regained composure by firing in a pinpoint yorker on the free hit, his struggles soon returned.

Another beamer followed and was again ruled a no-ball by the on-field umpires. The delivery evaded both the batter and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, allowing the Renegades to steal two more runs as byes.

With two waist-high no-balls in the same over, the umpires stepped in and took Shaheen off the attack, bringing an abrupt end to a forgettable outing.

The Pakistan pacer conceded 43 runs in just 2.4 overs, a disappointing return for a player Brisbane Heat had selected as their first overseas pick in the BBL 15 draft.

The match also saw Melbourne Renegades’ debutant Mohammad Rizwan struggle to make an impact.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter managed only four runs, adding to the growing list of underwhelming first appearances by Pakistani players in this year’s tournament.

Rizwan and Shaheen’s tough nights followed a similar fate for Babar Azam, who endured a quiet BBL debut on Sunday.

Representing Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers in the tournament opener, the Pakistan batting star was dismissed for just two runs off five balls.