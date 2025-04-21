WATCH: Shaheen Afridi gets gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro as gift

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi received a custom gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro as a gift from his franchise during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The left-arm pacer was made the captain of the side at the age of 21 before the seventh edition of the tournament.

Prior to his appointment as captain, Lahore Qalandars finished at the bottom in five out of six seasons from 2016 to 2021.

Shaheen Afridi led the side to their maiden PSL title in 2022 and defended it in 2023, making them the first team in the league’s history to win back-to-back titles.

In the ongoing PSL 10, Lahore Qalandars are sitting at the second spot on the points table, with two wins in three matches.

The franchise has now gifted a 24-carat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro to their captain as they gear up for their next clash in the Pakistan Super League.

Lahore Qalandars shared a video on their Instagram page, showing Shaheen Afridi unboxing the expensive gift from the management.

“Our Captain Qalandar receives a gift he’s worthy of. A custom 24K Gold-plated IPhone 16 Pro, made just for Lahore Qalandars’ main man, Shaheen!” the captain of the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars)

His teammate Haris Rauf playfully called the gesture of rewarding only the captain with the iPhone “unfair”.

Read more: Viv Richards calls Pakistan his second home

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars will next face Multan Sultans in their fourth game of the PSL 10 on April 22.

Multan Sultans are yet to win a game in the ongoing edition after playing three matches.