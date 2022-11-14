PCB provides update on Shaheen Afridi’s ‘injury’

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The PCB said that scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury.

“The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits,” the PCB statement read.

Shaheen Afridi will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi’s return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff.

