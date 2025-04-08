Shaheen Afridi opens up on his sacking as Pakistan captain

Pakistan cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi has addressed his sacking as the T20I captain after leading the side in just one series.

The left-arm pacer was made captain of the T20I side after Pakistan ended the World Cup 2023 on a disappointing note under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

However, Shaheen Afridi was removed from his post in less than six months, having captained in one T20I series, a five-match series against New Zealand in 2024.

The Pakistan cricket team pacer has now opened up on his removal from the captaincy after just one series.

During a recent chat with a local media outlet, Shaheen Afridi was asked if being sacked as captain broke his heart.

“I don’t have a heart these days,” he responded with a light-hearted quip.

The left-arm pacer, however, expressed pride in having led the Pakistan cricket team.

“I am happy that I was the captain of Pakistan. It was a proud moment,” he said.

Shaheen Afridi added: “You feel proud that you have done something for Pakistan. I am always happy when someone wins the match for Pakistan. Someone has been batting well. I am always proud to represent Pakistan in any field.”

It is worth noting here that Afridi was replaced by Babar Azam just before the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistan cricket team crashed out of the tournament after losing two of their three group-stage games.

The national side, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, lost their first game to the USA, followed by a crushing defeat at the hands of India.