‘Should we retire then?’ Shaheen Afridi reacts to Muhammd Rizwan’s medium-fast bowling

Pacer Shaheen Afridi has jokingly commented on Muhammad Rizwan’s video of him bowling medium-fast in the English county, ‘should we retire then?’ he said.

He replied to a video of Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan, Rizwan was seen bowling medium-fast bowling in an English county game. Rizwan is representing Sussex in the 2022 English county season.

The video was shared by Sussex Cricket club’s official Twitter account and captioned, “He does it all 🌟@iMRizwanPak’s first over in the @CountyChamp. 🎳.”

Shaheen Afridi wrote, “Rizzi bhai, ab kya hum retirement le lain? Ye aap kya ker rahe hain? (Rizwan brother, should we just retire now? What are you doing to use brother?)”

Also Read:#PAKvAUS: Young fan’s celebration over Rizwan’s century goes viral

Rizzi bhai, ab kya hum retirement le lain? Ye aap kya ker rahe hain? Kuch hamare liye bhi chorh dain. 🙂@iMRizwanPak https://t.co/TLzKoggyT0 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 1, 2022

Muhammad Rizwan had been making headlines by not his bowling but a stunning catch in the slips had also gone viral some days back.

Comments