Shaheen Afridi opens up about life partner Ansha Afridi

Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi spoke about his marriage with Ansha Afridi for the first time.

The left-arm pacer answered questions about his first meeting and marriage to the daughter of former cricketer Shahid Afridi. The pacer said his wife is not interested in the sport but supports him in everything.

When asked if Ansha Afridi prefers to watch him bat or bowl, Shaheen Afridi smiled and said he is a bowler but his wife tells him to bat when he doesn’t.

Speaking about his marriage, the cricketer said getting married was his idea. He added that his father and Shahid Afridi were good friends.

He said his mother asked for Ansha Afridi’s hand in marriage.

The left-arm bowler said he had not formally met his wife before marriage and only used to cross paths when he visited his in-laws.

Shaheen Afridi revealed he still calls Shahid Afridi “lala”, adding that the latter may look like an angry person but he is not.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid last year. They tied the knot this year in the presence of family, friends and cricketers.

