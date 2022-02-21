PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi’s consecutive sixes in final over stun everyone

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi surprised everyone with his three towering sixes and a four in the final over of the game against Peshawar Zalmi. He scored 39 runs off just 20 balls.

Lahore Qalanders required 23 runs off the final over to win the game when Shaheen Afridi produced a batting master-class. He deposited the young fast bowler Muhammad Umer for three sixes and a four and took the game to super over.

Despite the brilliant batting display from Shaheen, Peshawar Zalmi won the game in the super over. Wahab Riaz giving away only five runs in the super over paved the way for his teams’ victory, and the veteran Shoaib Malik finished the job with two 4s of the first two balls of the super over.

Both Lahore Qalanders and Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the playoffs of PSL 7, along with Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Going down in the history books 📚 The final game of our round, and what a game it was! We finally got to witness a super over and Shaheen’s magic with the bat! @PeshawarZalmi won the super over. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/QrjjIdxfyy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2022



Lahore will face Multan Sultan in Qualifier 1 while Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 of PSL7.

