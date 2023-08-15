Shaheen Afridi to make history

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will become the first Pakistan cricketer to play in the UAE’s ILT20 as he signed a three-year contract with the Desert Vipers franchise.

The left-arm pacer, in a statement, said he was excited to represent the Desert Vipers, adding that he hoped that fans would support his team.

“I am excited to join the Desert Vipers,” Shaheen Afridi said. “I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20.”

Desert Vipers director and former Australia cricketer Tom Moody said Shaheen Afridi has had an impact on the Pakistan and other teams he played for.

“Shaheen is a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he’s played for in recent times,” he said.

Tom Moody added, “He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi is representing Welsh Fire in ‘The Hundred’ in England at the moment.

The tournament will commence on January 13. The left-arm pacer will join the side after Pakistan returns from the Australia tour.

Desert Vipers had signed wicketkeeper Azam Khan for the tournament last year.

However, he could not be part of the league as the Pakistan Cricket Board did not give him the No Objection Certificate (NOC).