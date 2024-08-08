Shaheen Afridi visits Old Trafford, gets Manchester United jersey: See pics

Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi received a personalised jersey from Manchester United football club during his visit to Old Trafford.

Taking to Instagram, Afridi dropped several photos showing him inside the dugout of the famous stadium.

Manchester United also shared the photos on its Instagram account after warmly welcoming him to the iconic stadium, home to the football club.

“The Eagle has landed. Great to see you at the Theatre of Dreams, @IShaheenAfridi10 — you’re welcome back anytime,” the club wrote in the caption of the post.

Shaheen Afridi is currently enjoying a break in the United Kingdom after a tiresome cricket season.

During his visit to the stadium, the left-arm pacer was gifted a personalised Manchester United jersey.

The jersey, bearing his name “Afridi”, and the No. 10, a number which has been worn by English football greats such as David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

A photo showed Shaheen Afridi posing with the jersey while another captured him wearing the jersey while standing on the field at Old Trafford.

The pacer is set to represent Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21-25 August, while the second Test will be held from 30 August-3 September in Karachi.

Last month, Afridi received severe backlash after he reportedly exchanged heated words with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reports said that the incident occurred during Pakistan’s net practice at Headingly when Afridi engaged in a verbal exchange with the former batter.

Further, several media outlets claimed that there was infighting in the team after his removal from the captaincy just before the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Shaheen Afridi later said that captaincy was not his prime focus, instead, he wanted to represent Pakistan to the best of his abilities.

“I never think about captaincy. My prime focus is to represent my country and would never bring negativity into the team,” he added.