Shaheen and Ansha Afridi’s wedding invite goes viral; All details REVEALED!

Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to bring home his wife Ansha Shahid Afridi later this month.

After Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is the latest groom-to-be of the Pakistan cricket team, as he is all set to wed Ansha, second-eldest daughter of the former skipper Shahid Afridi, after the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and before the commencement of the next mega event, Cricket World Cup in October.

As per the wedding invite going viral on social media, Shaheen will bring his bride home next Tuesday, September 19. Their wedding ceremony will reportedly take place in Karachi, followed by a Walima reception in the capital on September 21. “You are cordially invited to attend the wedding ceremony of Ansha Afridi, d/o Mr & Mrs Shahid Khan Afridi, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, s/o Mr & Mrs Muhammad Ayaz – Tuesday 19th Sept 2023,” read the text on the viral card. It is pertinent to mention that the left-arm pacer got engaged to the veteran cricketer’s daughter in 2021, as confirmed by both families. The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

Sharing the first pictures from the intimate celebration on social media, Shaheen wrote, “AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers.”

