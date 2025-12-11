Shaheen hails 'legend' Starc ahead of BBL debut

Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi lavished praise on Australia speedster and his role model Mitchell Starc ahead of the much-anticipated debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15.

Shaheen, who will represent Brisbane Heat in Australia’s premier T20 competition, spoke about his early memory of watching Starc bowl in the 2015 World Cup.

“He’s a legend,” Afridi said. “When ‘Starcy’ played that 2015 World Cup, I was playing for the Under 16 Pakistan team at that time, so…I followed him to try to bowl many times the way he swung the ball,” he recalled.

“He bowled a fuller ball throughout that World Cup and had very good success.”

He also talked about his chat with Mitchell Starc while calling him an idol for youngsters.

“The last time we chatted, I told him that I watched him (in 2015) … and that’s why I bowl fuller to batters,” Afridi continued.

“I can say he’s a role model for any youngster… he’s been the best for Australia for many years,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Mitchell Starc (420) recently surpassed former Pakistan great Wasim Akram’s (41`4) tally of most wickets as a left-arm pacer. The 35-year-old Starc reached the landmark during the second Ashes Test.

For the unversed, several Pakistani players were hot picks in the BBL 15 draft held earlier.

The tournament, running from December 14 to January 25, 2026, will feature 44 matches. Notably, most of the tournament’s fixtures will be played primarily in prime-time evening slots.

Alongside Babar and Shaheen, several other Pakistan internationals will feature this season: Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan will line up for Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf has signed with Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan with Sydney Thunder, and Hasan Ali with Adelaide Strikers.