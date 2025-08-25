Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates son Aliyaar’s first birthday

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, penned a heartfelt note, marking the first birthday of his son Aliyaar.

It’s been a year since Pakistan’s first-choice pacer, Shaheen Shah and his wife Ansha, daughter of iconic cricketer Shahid Afridi, embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, Aliyaar, into this world on August 24, 2024.

To mark this milestone, the cricketer turned to his Instagram handle with a rare picture of his one-year-old, celebrating the birthday in an intimate setting. “Happy Birthday Aliyaar – One year already!.. the moment I carried you for the very first time,” he wrote in the caption.

“Watching you grow, smile, and take your tiny steps has been the most beautiful journey of our lives. Our greatest blessing and our purest joy,” Afridi added.

“Mama & Baba love you more than words can ever say,” he concluded.

Thousands of social users liked his post and extended their heartfelt birthday wishes for Aliyaar via the comments section.

Notably, the National team’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with Ansha, the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper, in September 2023.