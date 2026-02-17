'No pace, no swing': Mohammad Yousuf blasts Shaheen Afridi over poor form

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has strongly criticised left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying that whether he is given the first over or the final one, he ends up being hit.

Following Shaheen Afridi’s disappointing bowling performance against India, the left-arm pacer has come under intense criticism from fans and former cricketers alike. Alongside Mohammad Yousuf, Shaheen’s father-in-law and former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi has also called for his exclusion from the team.

Speaking candidly, Mohammad Yousuf questioned Shaheen Shah Afridi’s effectiveness, saying he had already stated that Salman Mirza should have been selected instead. “Give him the first over and he gets hit, give him the last over and he still gets hit,” he remarked.

The former captain added that, in his view, Shaheen Shah Afridi currently lacks both pace and swing. He pointed out that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, by contrast, was generating visible swing with the ball.

Yousuf further stated that had Pakistan batted first, the situation could have been even worse. He felt the team might have been bowled out for under 100 runs, noting that the ball was gripping at the time.

He described Pakistan’s win at the toss as fortunate and also criticised Shadab Khan’s bowling, observing that most deliveries were aimed at the leg side. He said bowling consistently outside the off stump with the wrong’un would have posed a far greater challenge.

Mohammad Yousuf also remarked that the captain appeared to be explaining how to play Usman Tariq by demonstrating it through bowling himself, adding that the level of preparation was clearly visible for all to see.