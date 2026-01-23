Shaheen Shah Afridi passes fitness test, declared fit 

Pakistan’s premier left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who got injured during BBL 2026, has been declared fit after successfully passing his fitness test ahead of T20I series against Australia and upcoming T20I World Cup .

As per details, the test, conducted in Lahore, confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi is now fully fit. Sources indicate that the fitness assessment was carried out two days ago, keeping in mind the upcoming series against Australia and the T20 World Cup.

Afridi had sustained a groin injury during the Big Bash League. Representing Brisbane Heat in the Australian tournament, the Pakistani pacer was injured while fielding, prompting the team to include Zaman Khan in his place.

The Big Bash League also released a video showing Afridi limping off the field.

Brisbane Heat later named Zaman Khan as his replacement.

The injury also kept Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Pakistan’s recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, as he failed to regain full fitness in time for the assignment.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be held in February, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

PAK vs AUS series schedule

Pakistan will take on Australia in three T20Is on 29, 31 January and 1 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. All the three matches will begin at 6pm PKT.

Australia’s T20I squad is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday, January 28. The coin toss for each of the three matches will take place at 5:30 PM PKT, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 6:00 PM PKT.