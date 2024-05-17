Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals terrifying secret about father

Pakistan cricket star Shaheen Shah Afridi surprised fans after revealing a terrifying secret about his father.

Speaking at a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Afridi said that his father had been targeted in multiple bomb attacks.

Shaheen Afridi revealed that his father was a police cop and served in the department for 25 years during which he survived three bomb attacks.

According to the pacer, his father sustained serious injuries in one such attack while the family’s home was also targeted in an attack.

Recalling the incidents, Afridi said that his family faced tough times after his father was injured in a bomb attack.

Sharing details about his personal life, the pace bowler said that he fell in love with cricket when he was very young and would represent his school’s team in cricket games.

As he pursued the game, Shaheen Shah Afridi would ask his brother to appear in his place in examinations and he would go out to play cricket.

However, he said that such things would land him in trouble as his brothers would usually scold him for skipping school.

Afridi credited his older brothers and father for his success in cricket, saying that they supported him throughout his life as he was the youngest among the brothers.

The cricket star is currently with the Pakistan team which is set to play a four-match series against England starting from May 22 and will head to the United States to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 journey by taking on the US on June 6.

Afridi was the standout bowler with seven wickets in the recently concluded T20 series against Ireland.

During the second T20I on Sunday, he reached a milestone of 300 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 12th Pakistan bowler to achieve this feat.

Earlier today, sources said that PCB finalised a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The 15-member squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, includes five fast bowlers, four all-rounders, three wicket-keepers, two batsmen and a spinner.

Sources said that pacer Haris Rauf has also been included in the Pakistan squad after recovering from injury. Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Irfan Khan will travel with the team as reserves.

Pakistan’s likely squad for T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Reserves: Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali and Irfan Khan.