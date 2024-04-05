‘Don’t test my patience’: Shaheen Afridi shares cryptic post after losing captaincy

Pakistan pace-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a cryptic story on his Instagram handle days after losing the Men in Green’s T2oI captaincy.

A change in the PCB set-up has resulted in a change in leadership as newly-appointed board chairman Mohsin Naqvi handed over the captaincy of the white-ball teams to Babar Azam.

Shaheen Afridi took over the captaincy of the T20I team after Babar Azam resigned from his role as all-format captain following the national team’s horror run in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, Shaheen Afridi’s tenure as the captain of the Pakistan national team was short-lived as he led the team in only one series at the international level — a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in a T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, explained that this decision was driven by their commitment to effectively manage player workloads, thereby sustaining peak performance levels.

The PCB also mentioned Shaheen Afridi’s statement in its press release – which was denied by the former as per sources.

Following the captaincy saga, the left-arm pacer posted a 30-second clip of a lion on his Instagram story.

The clip reads: “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don’t test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met, but once I reach my limit, you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing.”

Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s first assignment during his second tenure will be a five-match home T20I series against New Zealand, commencing on April 18 in Rawalpindi.