Basit Ali opens up on dropping Shaheen Shah Afridi in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali claimed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was ‘punished’ because of former captain and his father-in-law, Shahid Afridi.

He was speaking on ARY News show Sports Room, following the whitewash defeat of Pakistan against Bangladesh.

Why was Shaheen Shah Afridi not included in the playing 11 of the second Test, when he got his rhythm back after bowling 37 overs in the first Test of the series, Basit Ali asked.

“Basit Ali is not afraid, Shaheen was punished just because of Shahid Afridi.”

Basit Ali slammed the Pakistan skipper for shying away from leading the side from the front and for losing two reviews on two consecutive balls.

“After wasting a review, Shan Masood took another on the very next ball. A player who does not know when to take a review is Pakistan’s captain,” the former Pakistan cricketer said.

Basit Ali said Mohammad Rizwan is the only available choice for the national team to lead.

Pakistan suffered a historic whitewash against Bangladesh after Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan scored unbeaten 22 and 21 respectively to guide the visitors to their first-ever Test series victory against Pakistan on Day 5 of the second PAK v BAN Test.

Shakib Al Hasan scored the winning runs as he struck Abrar Ahmed for a boundary, steering Bangladesh to clean sweep the series 2-0.