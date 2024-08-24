Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha welcome first child

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi have welcomed their first child on Saturday.

The delightful news was announced by the Afridi family on social media, where fans and well-wishers from around the world extended their their heartfelt congratulations.

The couple is blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Ali Yar.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), other cricketers have congratulated the star pacer on becoming the dad of the bay boy.

In July, reports surfaced that Shaheen and Ansha were expecting their first child.

Pakistan’s red ball coach, Jason Gillespie, had mentioned the possibility of Shaheen Afridi missing the then-upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

“Shaheen can miss Bangaladesh Test matches due to childbirth,” Gillespie was quoted saying. “We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then,” he said.

Currently, Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, with the first Test having commenced on August 21.

Shaheen will leave for Karachi after the end of first Test and would join the team before the start of second Test on August 30.

The left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, while their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in February last year.

The week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati of Ansha with Shaheen Afridi were held in September 2023.