Wasim Akram thinks Shaheen Afridi will get Pakistan captaincy again

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes that left-arm ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will get the national team’s captaincy again.

Speaking to an international sports media outlet, Akram was asked to share his views on the ongoing captaincy saga of the national men’s cricket team.

He lambasted the sudden changes in the Pakistan team’s leadership, stating that such things would never result in consistent performances.

“Babar Azam was removed and Shaheen Shah Afridi was brought in. He then lost one series and at that time, a new chairman came and changed the captain,” stated Akram.

“This is not on. People make fun of us in world cricket. They don’t get it. If you made [Shaheen] Afridi captain, then should have given him at least a year,” he added.

Akram then termed his distance from the Pakistan cricket set-up a blessing in disguise, considering the criticism involved.

“They don’t ask us [anything] but it’s good that we’re away from Pakistan cricket. It’s a blessing in disguise because it’s just criticism and politics,” Akram said.

Wasim Akram then went on to reveal what he likes the most about Shaheen Afridi before asserting that he would get the captaincy again.

“He’s a wicket-taking bowler. He goes for wickets. He attacks with the new ball in the T20 format. Everyone knows that he’ll pitch it up but he still gets them out and that’s what I love about him,” stated Akram.

“He’s an aggressive cricketer and he’s only 23 or 24 years old, maybe younger. Got a bright future ahead. He’ll become Pakistan captain again but should focus on his game until he doesn’t get it,” he added.