Shaheen Shah Afridi's removal as T20 captain was a mistake: Hafeez

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez has strongly criticised recent leadership and selection decisions in the national T20 side, describing them as damaging to team stability.

Speaking in a TV programme, Mohammad Hafeez said that Shaheen Shah Afridi should have been allowed to continue as T20 captain.

“He was made captain barely a year or so ago, and removing him so quickly was unfair,” he remarked, suggesting that constant changes at the top disrupt team confidence and long-term planning.

Hafeez further argued that reinstating Babar Azam as captain in the format was a mistake.

According to him, frequent shifts in leadership after every major tournament reflect inconsistency in decision-making

“We must stop the habit of changing captains after every World Cup. Whatever decision has been made now, the board should stand by it and move forward with clarity,” he said.

He was particularly critical of the role assigned to Salman Ali Agha, stating that asking him to bat at number three does not suit his strengths. Hafeez suggested that Salman should instead bat at number four, where he can maximise his effectiveness against spin bowling.

“He plays spin exceptionally well, though he has certain limitations against high-quality pace. If he is to remain in the team, he should bat at number four rather than number three,” Hafeez advised.

Calling the overall situation “unfair to Pakistan cricket”, Hafeez emphasised the need for stability, defined roles and long-term thinking to rebuild confidence in the T20 side.