Shaheen Shah, Ansha Afridi to tie the knot in February, 2023

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Ansha Shahid Afridi in February next year.

As per the reports, Pakistan’s star cricketer Shaheen Afridi who got engaged to Ansha – daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi – will be marrying his lady love on February 3, 2023.

According to the details, both families have started their preparations for the intimate nikkah ceremony which will take place on the aforementioned date. The two will exchange vows in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions, whereas the rukhsati of Ansha and reception will be held later, as confirmed by the former all-rounder of the national cricket team himself.

Reportedly, Afridi will travel to Lahore after the nikah to join his squad for the eighth instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

To note, the fast bowler got engaged to ace cricketer’s daughter Ansha last year, as confirmed by both families.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Afridi was ruled out of the latest home test series against England due to his injury and is currently in rehab.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a pivotal part of the bowling attack of green shirts ever since his 2018 debut in all three formats. With his 78 wickets haul in 36 international matches last year, the star player was named ‘Cricketer of the Year’ by ICC in January 2022.

