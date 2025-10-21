PPP leader Shaheryar Shar, son booked in girl’s kidnapping case in Ghotki

GHOTKI: A case has been registered against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Sardar Shaheryar Shar, his son Jehangir Shar, and other suspects for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a girl in Ghotki.

According to police, the FIR was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ubaidullah Ghotho, the father of the girl, who claimed that his daughter, Erum, had been harassed for several days before being kidnapped from their home. The case was registered at the A-Section police station and includes provisions of the Lawyers Protection Act.

Advocate Ghotho alleged that Shaheryar Shar, Jehangir Shar, Imtiaz Shar, and others were involved in the abduction.

Shaheryar Shar denied the allegations, condemning the kidnapping incident and asserting that he had no connection with any criminal elements.

Separately, a video has gone viral on social media in which a girl claiming to be Erum states that she married Imtiaz Shar of her own free will and has requested police protection.

Notably Advocate Ghotho is the lawyer of the Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar attack case.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheryar Shar, his son Jehangir Shar, and eight other suspects were previously booked on March 19, 2025, in connection with a March 16 armed attack on PPP MPA Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar in Ubauro. Dahar had escaped unhurt, but his bodyguard was killed and three others were injured in the incident.