Shaheryar Sultan removed as Punjab chief secretary goes on leave

LAHORE: Acting Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal has made a major change in the hierarchy of the provincial bureaucracy after the incumbent CS Kamran Ali Afzal went on leave, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the additional chief secretary Punjab removed Shaheryar Sultan who served as an irrigation secretary and was proposed as a nominee for the chief secretary’s slot by Kamran Ali Afzal.

Previously, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti had sent a panel of three senior officers namely Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera (BS-22), Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal (BS-21) and Babar Hayat Tarar (BS-22) on Aug 17, requesting the federal government to consider one of the officers for the post of head of the Punjab bureaucracy.

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on August 06 wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The letter was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth head of the Punjab’s bureaucracy during the three years of the previous PTI-led government.

