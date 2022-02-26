Shahi Qila: Car drifting event held at int’l heritage site

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has once again violated the regulations defined for the international heritage site by granting permission to organise a car drifting event at Shahi Qila (Fort of Lahore), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a crowded event, the WCLA put an international heritage site at stake by allowing a dangerous car drifting event at Shahi Qila. Videos of the event have surfaced that exposed the lack of safety arrangements event for the people that could cause accidents at some moments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While talking to ARY News, the WCLA director-general (DG) Kamran Lashari said that the authority was sought to organise a programme by the commissioner’s office, however, no information was given about the car drifting event.

Lashari said that the authority took immediate action to stop it after coming to know about a car drifting event. He clarified that the authority did not give permission to organise a car drifting event at the heritage site of Shahi Qila.

READ: NEGLIGENCE OF WCLA ENDANGERS INT’L HERITAGE STATUS OF LAHORE FORT

On the other hand, the Lahore commissioner’s office denied the WCLA DG statement and said that the office did not give any instructions for the event.

The spokesperson of the commissioner’s office told the media that WCLA is authorised to stop any illegal activity and the office did not give permission for the event.

He directed to take disciplinary action against the responsible officers and said that such events at a heritage site will not be tolerated.

After the report aired on ARY News, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice and sought a report from the WCLA besides ordering to launch a probe.

Earlier in March 2020, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had permitted the arrangements to hold a private ceremony at the international heritage site, Shahi Qila (Fort of Lahore).

Despite the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and being listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site which restricts organisation of public or private events, the concerned body, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had permitted the arrangements of a marraige ceremony at the Fort’s Royal Kitchen.

The spokesperson of the WCLA had claimed that he has no knowledge of the LHC’s orders in this regard.

Comments