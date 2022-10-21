Shahid Afidi writes heartfelt note for wife on wedding anniversary

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi penned a heartfelt note for his wife Nadia Afridi on their wedding anniversary.

Shahid Afridi shared a family picture at an exotic location on the social media application Instagram. He thanked Nadia Afridi for being the “perfect” wife in his social media post.

“My lovely wife, thank you for being the perfect better half,” his post read. “Extremely grateful for you – thank you for bringing all the love, joy, warmth & laughter in our home.

“You will always be the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you!”

Shahid Afridi married his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on this day in 2000. They are parents to five daughters Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.

Shahid Afridi is one of the most prolific cricketers in the world. He has played 524 international matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has amassed 11,196 runs with 11 centuries and 51 half-centuries to his name.

He has taken 541 international wickets.

The right-handed batter has played 329 T20 games across the world where he has scored 4,399 runs and taken 347 wickets.

