Shahid Afridi gives key advice to Shaheen Afridi ahead of India clash

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has offered key advice to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, urging the left-armer to adapt his bowling plans according to pitch conditions as international cricket continues to evolve.

Speaking on a private television programme, Shahid Afridi said Shaheen Afridi must focus on reading the surface rather than relying solely on early breakthroughs with the new ball.

“Shaheen is no longer a young bowler,” Afridi said. “He has experience now, and at this stage of his career he should bowl by understanding the pitch, not just by looking for wickets in the first two overs.”

The former Pakistan captain stressed that line, length and pressure-building should be at the heart of Shaheen Afridi’s approach, particularly on batting-friendly pitches that dominate modern white-ball cricket.

Afridi explained that instead of chasing swing or miracle deliveries early on, Shaheen should first work on controlling the run flow and unsettling batters before attempting wicket-taking balls.

“In today’s cricket, most pitches favour batters,” Afridi said. “A fast bowler has to rely on planning, skills and consistency. Matches are not decided in the first two overs alone.”

Shahid Afridi pointed to Pakistan’s recent series against Australia as an example of Shaheen Afridi’s growing tactical maturity.

He highlighted how the left-arm pacer used variation and patience to out-think batters rather than forcing the issue.

“In that series, Shaheen showed great intelligence,” Afridi said. “He bowled a few deliveries wide outside off stump, made the batter comfortable, and then suddenly brought one back in to take the wicket. These are the skills he needs to show again and again.”

According to Afridi, consistency in such smart execution is what will separate Shaheen Afridi from other fast bowlers in international cricket.

The former captain also underlined the need for bowlers to evolve with the changing demands of the game. With flatter pitches, heavier bats and aggressive batting approaches, Afridi believes fast bowlers must think beyond raw pace and early swing.

“A match is played over 20 or 50 overs, not just at the start,” Afridi said. “You have to create wicket-taking chances throughout the game. That only comes from reading the pitch, understanding the batter and executing your plans.”