Shahid Afridi joins debate on Shoaib Malik playing PSL 10

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has shared his views on the ongoing debate on Shoaib Malik’s participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Former cricketers, including Basit Ali and Mohammad Yousuf, publicly questioned the 43-year-old allrounder’s participation in the league.

During his appearance on an ARY News show, Ali slammed Quetta Gladiators’ decision to include him in the Playing XI for the game against Lahore Qalandars.

The former Pakistan cricketer lamented that young talent such as Khawaja Nafay was warming the bench due to Shoaib Malik.

“If Shoaib Malik is playing, then Moeen Khan and Viv Richards should also play,” Basit Ali said.

Additionally, Mohammad Yousuf also criticised Malik’s continued involvement as a player in the PSL 10.

However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has defended his former teammate’s involvement in the Pakistan Super League.

“He can play for as long as he wants to. I recently met him at Moin Khan’s Academy. He was coming back from training. At that time, the National T20 Cup was going on,” he said during his appearance on a private TV channel.

Shahid Afridi, however, suggested that Shoaib Malik play some matches, but he should also skip a few PSL 10 games so youngsters get their chance.

It is worth noting here that Malik has played more than 400 games for Pakistan and scored over 11,000 runs since his debut for the national side in 1999.

While the former Pakistan captain has retired from ODIs and Tests, he has not announced his retirement from T20Is.

The 43-year-old cricketer is a regular feature in franchise cricket all around the world, including the Pakistan Super League.