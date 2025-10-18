Shahid Afridi criticizes Afghanistan for forgetting Pakistan's favors

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi strongly criticized Afghanistan for recent attacks against Pakistan, calling it a blatant act of aggression.

In a statement posted on X, Afridi emphasized that Pakistan has consistently stood by its Afghan neighbors, treating their hardships as its own.

“Pakistan opened its borders to Afghan brothers, providing shelter to over four million refugees,” Afridi said. “Personally, I support 350 Afghan families to the best of my ability.”

Expressing deep regret, Afridi said that despite Pakistan’s longstanding support, Afghanistan had recently committed open aggression along the border — an act to which Pakistan’s forces responded decisively.

Afridi urged Afghanistan to remember the historical bond between the two nations and refrain from being used by any country that supports terrorism in Pakistan.

“Afghanistan must understand that Pakistan is its brotherly Islamic country,” he added. “It should not allow itself to be used by those who harbor ill intentions against Pakistan.”

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday urged the Afghan Taliban to rein in proxies that are perpetrating heinous attacks inside Pakistan.

The remarks came during the Passing Out Parade of the 152nd PMA Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul. The Field Marshal was the chief guest and reviewing dignitary; he reviewed the parade and presented awards to distinguished cadets.

In his address, Field Marshal Munir reiterated that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment and urged India to settle core issues with Pakistan in accordance with international norms, on the basis of equality and mutual respect.