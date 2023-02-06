Monday, February 6, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi opens up on daughters’ social media presence

test

Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi said his daughters are not on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Shahid Afridi’s tweet comes after the pictures and videos of his daughter Ansha’s wedding with Shaheen Shaheen Shah Afridi. The former all-rounder and his family members had requested people to not take and post pictures and videos of the joyous event on social media. 

Social media accounts impersonating Ansha made rounds also. 

The batter has clarified that his daughters have no social media presence.

“Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported,” he tweeted.

Related – Shahid Afridi shares beautiful message after Shaheen-Ansha marriage

Netizens chipped in and lashed out against those making impersonation accounts. Moreover, several asked him to report such fake accounts.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.