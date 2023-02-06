Shahid Afridi opens up on daughters’ social media presence

Cricketing legend Shahid Afridi said his daughters are not on social media.

Shahid Afridi’s tweet comes after the pictures and videos of his daughter Ansha’s wedding with Shaheen Shaheen Shah Afridi. The former all-rounder and his family members had requested people to not take and post pictures and videos of the joyous event on social media.

Social media accounts impersonating Ansha made rounds also.

The batter has clarified that his daughters have no social media presence.

Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported, fake account👇 pic.twitter.com/AFKE4qQeh1 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2023

“Announcement: this is to confirm that my daughters are not on social media and accounts impersonating them are fake and should be reported,” he tweeted.

Netizens chipped in and lashed out against those making impersonation accounts. Moreover, several asked him to report such fake accounts.

