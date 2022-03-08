Women’s Day 2022: Shahid Afridi pens a sweet note

Pakistan’s cricket legend Shahid Afridi penned a heartfelt wish on Instagram on the account of International women’s day.

On Tuesday morning, sharing a picture of himself with his five daughters on the photo and video sharing site, former skipper of Pakistan’s cricket team, Shahid Afridi jotted a sweet note for International Women’s day. “You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

“Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias,” further read the caption.

Afridi was appreciated by users of the social application for his words, while the picture received numerous hearts from his millions of Instagram followers as well.

“This is how legends celebrate women’s day,” one of the Instagrammers exemplified the star cricketer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

Earlier today, the official Twitter account of ‘Pakistan Super League’ too shared some clicks of women cricketers of Pakistan standing tall with male fellows, with the caption, “I just knew if it could be done, it had to be done, and I did it,” while further extending women’s day wishes.

“I just knew if it could be done, it had to be done, and I did it.” Happy #WomensDay 💖#BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/SpSBa2IIWK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention Shahid Afridi is a proud father of five daughters – Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara, and Arwa. His eldest daughter, Aqsa Afridi, got engaged to young cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi last year.

Comments