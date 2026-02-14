Shahid Afridi Shares Key Advice for Pakistan Ahead of India Clash

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid “Boom Boom” Afridi has offered crucial advice to the national T20 squad ahead of their high-stakes match against arch-rival India on February 15.

Speaking to a private news channel, Afridi urged Pakistani batters to minimize “dot balls” as much as possible.

He emphasized that the T20 World Cup clash against India is vital in every aspect and insisted that players must learn from and overcome their previous mistakes.

“Mistakes happen, but the team that commits fewer errors across the three departments—batting, bowling, and fielding—will succeed,” Afridi stated.

He specifically highlighted that playing too many dot balls puts unnecessary pressure on batters, often forcing them into risky “big shots” that lead to lost wickets.

Afridi noted that Pakistan’s current batting depth is a strength, extending down to number eight. “We have a solid lineup and several players capable of hitting big,” he said.

He suggested a strategic shift: “If our top six batters cannot bat through 15 or 16 overs, then after the sixth wicket falls, let the last two hitters take over for the remaining 24 balls to post a competitive total.”

For the opening pair, Afridi’s message was clear: they must look to move the scoreboard forward while being careful not to throw away their wickets early.