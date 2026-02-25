PAK vs ENG: Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan coach Mike Hesson over ‘poor planning’

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has strongly criticised Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, terming his planning for the World Cup “useless” and poorly executed.

Speaking on a sports show, Afridi said the team entered the tournament without proper preparation.

“World Cup homework was not done; the team was not prepared,” Afridi remarked, once again criticising the coaching staff over what he described as a lack of strategy and planning.

He blamed the team combination for Pakistan’s poor performance, saying the players were not utilised properly. “We failed to utilise the players to our advantage,” he said.

Afridi questioned the decision to send Babar Azam at number four, asking why changes were made to the batting order without clear reasoning.

He also raised concerns over the handling of senior players, saying experienced cricketers should be given opportunities in major tournaments.

“Give seniors a chance in big events. If they are capable of performing and delivering results, then continue with them. Otherwise, move on,” he said.

Afridi further criticised Hesson’s approach, saying that the coach was thinking as if he were managing a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise rather than preparing a national side for a global event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup remain alive but precarious, as qualification depends on a combination of match results and net run-rate calculations in Super Eights Group 2.

After two matches, Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, are placed third in the group with one point. Their match against New Zealand was washed out before they suffered a defeat to England.

England, unbeaten with two wins from two matches, have already sealed a semi-final berth and sit atop the group with four points.

Pakistan’s qualification scenarios are now clear but challenging.