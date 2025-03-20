Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan batters over dismal outing in NZ series

Former captain Shahid Afridi has slammed the Pakistan cricket team batters over their poor batting show in the ongoing PAK vs NZ T20I series.

Speaking at an event, the former Pakistan captain raised concerns over the team selection for the New Zealand tour.

Pakistan cricket team’s young talent failed to show up for the side as they were bowled out for 91 in the first PAK vs NZ game.

The national side trails the five-match PAK vs NZ T20I series 0-2 after losing the first two games.

Ahead of the must-win third T20I on Friday, Shahid Afridi said that players were picked for the away tour after playing less than a dozen first-class games.

“They sent first-class players with just 10-11 matches experience. Where spinners were needed, they picked pacers or part-time spinners,” Afridi added.

Taking aim at Pakistan cricket team batters, Shahid Afridi suggested that players were trying to emulate his aggressive style without taking conditions into account.

“Positive intent can be taking singles, twos and fours. There is a time to hit sixes and fours. Everyone seems to be trying to play like Shahid Afridi,” the former Pakistan captain said.

According to Afridi, batters start an inning properly and give respect to bowling when the ball is swing and seam.

“You have to respect the bowling. You can’t score 200 in every match,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain also lamented the lack of chances for Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Khan.

“Usman Khan and Mohammad Hasnain are not being given opportunities. They have been warming the bench for a long time,” Shahid Afridi said.