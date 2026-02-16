Shahid Afridi demands dropping Babar, Shaheen, Shadab after Pak v Ind loss

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi went on an all-out rant against team’s senior trio after their crushing defeat to India in Colombo in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday.

At the R. Premadasa Stadium, Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 helped India reach 175-7, even after Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack managed to partially apply the brakes following the openers’ departure. To secure the win, the tournament co-hosts’ clinical performance dismissed Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat for Pakistan continued their woeful record against India in World Cups.

India have won eight of nine T20 World Cup meetings and all eight of their ODI World Cup encounters.

Shahid Afridi said he would drop senior players Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan following what he described as a humiliating defeat, if the decision were up to him.

Afridi said the trio have represented Pakistan for a long period and, as senior players, are expected to deliver when it matters most.

He argued that if experienced players fail to perform, opportunities should be created for younger and emerging cricketers.

He added that he would have preferred Pakistan to field new faces in the match against Namibia, saying exposure at the international level is essential for developing future talent and building depth within the squad.