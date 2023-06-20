Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s next postponed for December release

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled next film gets a new release date of December.

The makers of Bollywood’s untitled romantic comedy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in their maiden collaboration, have moved the release date of the film from the previously-announced October. The film will now hit cinemas on December 7 this year, as confirmed in the new poster.

“Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023,” read the announcement on social media.

As per reports, the yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy, also featuring veterans Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, will follow the love story between a robot (Sanon) and a robotic expert (Kapoor).

The film is made by Maddock Films Production of Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios with Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The project is written and helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in his OTT film ‘Bloody Daddy’, which premiered on the streaming platform Jio Cinema earlier this month. On the hand, Kriti Sanon’s mega-budgeted mythological epic, ‘Adipurush’ with rumoured beau Prabhas, was released theatrically over the past weekend.

