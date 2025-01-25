Shahid Kapoor shares his views on arranged marriage

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared his surprising views on the concept of arranged marriage.

After being linked to several Bollywood actresses for years, Kapoor finally tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 in what was described as an arranged marriage.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife have since been going strong in their marriage and the two are proud parents to two children, a daughter named Misha, 8, and a son, Zain, 6.

During a recent interview, the ‘Vivah’ actor termed the film a ‘trailer’ for his real-life marriage with Mira Rajput.

“Vivah was my practice session. The same happened with me in real life, I never thought this would happen. When I was shooting for this film, I used to say to my friends, ‘How can anyone have an arranged marriage? It’s so strange.’ So, I used to find the scenes also very funny – vo chai lekar aarahi hai and then bolti hai jal. I was like, Sooraj ji, ‘What’s jal, man? He said, ‘You just do it, you don’t know how people function in the interiors in India,” Shahid Kapoor said.

According to the Bollywood star, he found out about the concept of arranged marriage while working on ‘Vivah.’

“I was very much a big city kid. Only after it did what it did, I realised that this actually happens. I also realised it around ten years later,” Shahid Kapoor said.

The Bollywood star also revealed that he was a strong advocate of arranged marriage.

“I endorse arranged marriages a lot. I think it worked really well for me and Mira. I never thought at a young age that I would ever do an arranged marriage,” Shahid Kapoor said.

On the work front, he is awaiting the release of Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller ‘Deva’, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31.