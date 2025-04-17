Country will have to import wheat if farmers are suffering: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emphasized the crucial role of farmers in the national economy, warning that overlooking their well-being would have far-reaching consequences

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Awam Pakistan Party’s head said that the farmers expenses increasing while the wheat price is going down.

“The farmer has been sacrificed for the sake of few votes,” Shahid Khaqan said.

He said the farmers are protesting in the country, but no one is giving heed to them. “If you destroy the farmers economy, that will destroy the national economy,” Abbasi warned.

“Today farmers are subjugated, tomorrow they will not cultivate wheat, which will adversely affect the economy,” he said. “If you import wheat, it will not be cheaper than 3,500 rupees,” he said. “You have to move towards importing wheat today or tomorrow”.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the farmer could not bear the burden of cutting price of bread.

Talking on oil prices, he said the petroleum products dropped in international market, but the government didn’t slash prices. “Benefit of the lower prices of petroleum product not given to people,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

He said the tax could not be imposed with an ordinance adding that it is the mandate of the Parliament.