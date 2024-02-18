Abbasi urges PTI inclusion in coalition for stability in Pakistan

Expressing his views on the current political landscape, the former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi proposed that a coalition government including PTI is the need of the time for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Abbasi emphasized the necessity of including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in this coalition, highlighting the importance of putting aside individual political interests for the greater good of the nation.

In an exclusive interview in the ARY News program, Sawal Yeh Hai, the former PM stated that the government formed through the mandate of the people would pave the way for a more transparent and accountable administration.

He drew attention to the unique circumstances of recent elections, stating that the environment and results were witnessed firsthand by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, urging a reevaluation of the political situation.

Abbasi acknowledged the disillusionment among the youth, questioning the validity of their votes and emphasizing the need for a government based on an untainted mandate. He urged all political parties to reassess their roles in the current political climate, emphasizing the necessity of a national government and agenda.

Discussing potential scenarios, Abbasi suggested that even if Shahbaz Sharif were to become the Prime Minister, the critical question remains: what tangible actions would be taken? He cautioned against forming a government that would only lead to disappointment without delivering substantial results.

Abbasi concluded the interview by stressing the importance of a united front, encouraging leaders to set aside personal ambitions and focus on the national interest.

He highlighted the need for coalition government – including PTI – to formulate and pursue a collective agenda, asserting that failure to do so would lead to historical repercussions.