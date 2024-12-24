Shahid Khaqan calls for Govt-Opposition talks at floor of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the talks between government and opposition used to be held at the floor of the parliament.

Talking to media in Multan Shahid Khaqan said that the talks between government and opposition should not be held in closed door but at the floor of the Parliament.

He alleged that neither the government nor the opposition have noble intentions for dialogue.

Replying a question, he said imprisonment has been part of the prime minister’s office. “PTI is demanding removing its founder from jail. A prison provides good training,” he said.

He said everyone’s political narrative has come to an end. “Which party has been out of the government today,” he questioned.

Former prime minister last Thursday said that existing political system could not bring stability in country, “In our system leaders want to rule like kings”.

“This country could not be governed without democracy,” Shahid Khaqan said. He said Pakistan made progress during democratic rule.

“Money came to Pakistan in Ziaul Haq and Ayoub Khan’s rule but the country didn’t progress,” he said.

“Why the government has been failed to privatize the DISCOs having Rs 800 billion annual losses,” he asked.

“PIA’s privatization is a government hobby, they yet to decide what they want to sell in the airlines,” Abbasi said. “Our bureaucracy has utterly failed,” he said.

He said, since last 15 years, we have started to sell the Senate’s seats.

The country won’t move forward until and unless the government will talk to the opposition, former PM said.

“The economic development has been impossible in presence of political anarchy and instability,” he added.