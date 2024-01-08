He was about to fly to Australia but….: Wahab Riaz on Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz revealed the reason for pacer Shahnawaz Dahani’s exclusion from the team.

Shahnawaz Dahani’s last international appearance was in a Twenty20 International against New Zealand in Christchurch on October 11, 2022.

He was not picked in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand despite his impressive outing in the National T20 Cup 2023.

He picked up nine wickets from six games for Karachi Whites at an average of 18.66 and an economy of 8. His best figures in the tournament were 3-16 against Abbottabad.

Wahab Riaz opened up on Shahnawaz Dahani not being picked for the crucial series. According to him, the pacer was in plans to play the three-match Test series against Australia but was dropped due to fitness concerns.

“It’s worth noting that there were discussions about including [Shahnawaz] Dahani in the Pakistan team for the Australian tour, but this idea was dropped at the last moment,” Wahab Riaz was quoted as saying in a report. “When he joined the camp, he informed the doctor that he would not be bowling. When questioned about his decision, he explained that he hadn’t engaged in any activity for the past 20 days due to a viral infection that forced him to return home.

“Despite initial expectations that his condition would improve there was no improvement and he continued to be inactive. The team eventually notified the concerned authorities about the situation considering it unprofessional behaviour on [Shahnawaz] Dahani’s part.”

The chief selector said a player is bound to stay fit and part of the system. He said the pacer failed to secure a spot in the playing eleven.

Moreover, Wahab Riaz added that the management received complaints about Shahnawaz Dahani’s attitude and work ethic from coaches.

He claimed that they informed him of being reluctant to participate in bowling training sessions and evaded responsibility.

“These factors contributed to a decline in his bowling performance. The advice given to him was to actively engage in red-ball cricket. Currently, he is playing for the Sui Northern team and has recently claimed a hat trick, which is a positive development,” he concluded.

