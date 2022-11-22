Shahrukh Jatoi to be released from Malir jail today

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi, accused in the Shahzeb murder case in 2012, will be released from Malir jail today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

In October, the Supreme Court (SC) acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case.

Sources privy to the development said parents and the lawyers of Shahrukh Jatoi will reach Malir jail today to hand over the release orders.

Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in 2013 but later the high court converted Jatoi’s sentence into a life term in the high-profile Shahzeb murder case.

A three-member bench of SC, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, overturned the sentences of the accused and acquitted them from the case after hearing arguments from their counsel Latif Khosa.

Read more: Shahrukh Jatoi, other suspects in Shahzeb murder case placed on ECL

Shahzeb murder case

Shahzeb, 20, was shot dead on the night between December 24 and 25 in 2012 in a posh locality of Karachi.

Shahrukh Jatoi was involved in the killing of Shahzeb Khan, the only son of a retired DSP, in Defence Housing Authority. An ATC handed him a death sentence in 2013.

In 2017, the complainant side had ‘pardoned’ him under the Qisas and Diyat law. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of it. Subsequently, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

