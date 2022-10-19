Shahrukh Khan arrested after drugs worth 15 crore INR recovered

An India man named Shahrukh Khan was arrested from Neemuch district in India’s Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly possessing 14.5 kilograms of drugs in his car.

An Indian news agency, quoting Neemuch district Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma, stated that the man was bringing the substance from Assam state to Rajasthan in his car.

The law enforcement agencies received a tip about the smuggling bid and sprung into action. The value of the seized drugs, hidden in 15 packets, is INR 15 crores.

An investigation was launched to determine the source of the consignment and the drug supply racket.

Shahrukh Khan was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

