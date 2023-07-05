“Shahrukh Khan didn’t want to be an actor but…”

Veteran theatre and film actor Lillete Dubey recalled the teenage years of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan when he told her that he don’t want to be an actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dubey, prominently known for films like ‘Zubeidaa’ and ‘Baghban’, has shared the screen with Khan in titles including ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Chalte Chalte’. However, she recalled meeting him in his teenage years, much before he entered Bollywood.

In a recent podcast outing with host Cyrus Broacha, Dubey remembered meeting Khan at her theatre company in Delhi when he was around 18 and as ‘delightful’ and ‘charismatic’ as today.

“He was always on 50 Red Bulls, like that kind of energy. Shahrukh was just delightful even when he was young. He had a lot of charisma. Of course, he was talented and super amount of energy,” she said of Khan.

Dubey further recalled a conversation which stayed with her for more than three decades, about how Khan was very clear to be a ‘star’ and not an ‘actor’.

She shared an anecdote, “At that time, I’ll never forget, he told me. He said, ‘I don’t want to be an actor, I am going to be a star, I am going to be a rock star.’ With his little dimples and all, but he meant it. There was that kind of focus that he had that he was going to be that.”

Dubey also revealed that Khan badly wanted to do an action film at the peak of her romantic hero era, a wish that was fulfilled recently with his mega-hit ‘Pathaan’.

Shahrukh Khan makes first appearance amidst surgery reports