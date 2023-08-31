Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ gave livelihood to 3000 families: Deets

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated pan-Indian debut, ‘Jawan’ became a source of financial relief for 3000 families.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Chennai audience went berserk when SRK, along with his co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and music composer Anirudh Ravichander arrived at Sri Sai Ram Engineering College for the audio launch event of ‘Jawan’ on Wednesday.

During the event, the art director of the action thriller, Muthuraj revealed that Khan’s decision to shoot the film in the Tamil Nadu capital, instead of Mumbai, helped at least 3000 local families earn livelihood. “Shahrukh Khan’s magnanimity gave a livelihood to 3000 families in Chennai,” he said.

“He could have easily arranged for the sets in Mumbai, but still he came all the way to Chennai! We thank Shahrukh Khan on behalf of all the families who benefited,” Muthuraj added.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of the megastar, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

What does Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ have in common with ‘Avengers’, ‘Inception’?