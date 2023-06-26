Shahrukh Khan drops major update about ‘Jawan’ teaser

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan shared a major update about the teaser of his hotly-anticipated next film, ‘Jawan’.

On Sunday, the megastar hosted yet another #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle to mark 31 years years of his reign in Bollywood cinema, since his debut film ‘Deewana’ came out. He indulged in some fun banter and gave some sassy replies to the questions sent by his fans on the micro-blogging site.

Replying to a tweep who asked, “Sir jawan teaser when?” Khan teased, “It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan.”

Asking about the action thriller, another fan questioned, “Sir Jawan ke din patti baandh ke theatre jana h kya?” in reference to his look on the poster, to which, the Bollywood celeb wittily replied, “Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai!”

When asked about his favourite pastime, Khan wrote that he spends time playing ludo with one of his kids.

It is pertinent to mention that the debut collab of Shahrukh Khan, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, ‘Jawan’ will feature him in double roles. The rest of the cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Vijay.

Khan and his wife Gauri’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment bankrolled the title.

After being delayed twice, ‘Jawan’ is now slated for theatrical release on September 7, in five languages including Hindi with dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

