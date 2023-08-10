Shahrukh Khan tells a fan to ‘shut up’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan tells a tweep to ‘shut up’ who asked him about his latest co-star Nayanthara.

On Thursday afternoon, the megastar hosted yet another #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging site now termed X and gave some fun and sassy replies to the questions asked by his followers.

In response to a question asking, “Which is easier to play on reel, a comedy lover boy or an action hero with patriotism?” Khan divulged, “Comedy is always difficult…then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy.”

Replying to a fan, curious to know about the electricity bill of his house Mannat, the superstar quipped, “Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata.”

Moreover, when a social user asked SRK if he was head over heels for his ‘Jawan’ co-star, Nayanthara, Khan candidly replied, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of Shahrukh Khan, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

